Nkawkwa SHS Marks 50th Anniversary

The Nkawkwa Senior High School (SHS) in the Eastern Region, popularly known as KWASEC, has celebrated its 50th anniversary.

The golden jubilee celebration took place on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Speaking at the grand durbar of the anniversary, President of KWASEC Past Students Association, Daniel Owusu-Koranteng, said KAWSEC brought together the poor in society and nurtured them into well-trained and disciplined students imbued with the spirit of excellence and prepared to serve their nation.

According to him, “the vision of the Founder of our great school which was supported by Mr Peter John Moss , a British Volunteer who later became an Anglican Priest in UK , found expression in the School’s motto, “ Education for Service””.

He explained that the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Nkawkaw Senior High School and the achievements of the school so far measured by its influence on many people immortalises the Rt. Rev. Victor Buer Titriku Nartey-Tokoli and his able lieutenant Rev. Peter John Moss.

He noted that the School has a rich history of excellence , discipline and dedicated service to Ghana.

He added that ” we would forever be grateful to the founder of our great school Rt.Rev. Victor Buer Titriku Nartey-Tokoli, Rev. Peter John Moss and the dedicated team of Teachers and staff for their great vision, sacrifice and dedication in the creation of opportunities for poor people to have access to quality and affordable education to serve their nation.”

According to him, Kawsecans regard the Free SHS policy of the NPP government led by Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the renaissance of the vision of their Founder, Rt. Rev. Victor Buer Nartey-Tokoli in creating opportunities for children from poor families to have access to affordable and quality education which was supported by Rev. Peter John Moss.

He added that Mr. Akufo-Addo would be remembered for ensuring that children from rich and poor families have equal access to quality and affordable education.

Touching on the significance of the free SHS policy, he added that “as a nation, we are endowed with natural wealth such as gold , diamond , oil , bauxite in addition to our human capital endowments but our grim poverty shows the disconnection between our intellectual endowment and our national development efforts.”

He said “the economic and social problems of our nation should challenge us to do a rethinking of making education relevant to national development by mainstreaming national orientation in academic curricula. Many years of slavery and colonial rule had eroded our nationalistic sentiments.”

” I humbly suggest that there must be a conscious effort by the state to teach our citizens how to love their nation and this must start from our schools,” he urged.

BY Melvin Tarlue