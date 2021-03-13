No Kwahu Easter Activities

The Kwahu Traditional Council has put on hold the celebration of this year’s Easter festivities which brings thousands of people to Kwahu for merrymaking.

The decision, influenced by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, was arrived at after a meeting of the traditional council at Abene Palace.

The Chiefs in Kwahu, led by Kwahuhene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, President of the Kwahu Traditional Council, and the Ghana Tourist Authority, concluded that no activities would be allowed in Kwahu during this Easter Holidays following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking with the media after the meeting, Kwahu Akyeamenhene, Nana Asiedu Kwarbeng IV, urged the communities that fell under the traditional council to comply with the directive which was to contribute to efforts aimed at combating the virus.

He warned religious organizations to avoid any Easter conventions since the traditional authorities would not take it lightly, saying, this was a collective effort and all must be taken into consideration.

“We cannot prevent anyone from coming to Kwahu on the Easter Holidays but no activities would be allowed. Although Easter usually starts on Thursday but we are placing a ban on every activity from Wednesday to Wednesday.” Nana Asiedu Kwarbeng IV spoke on behalf of the chiefs in Kwahu.

Earlier, Head of Noguchi Memorial Institute, Prof Kwabena Annan, and Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, have advised that this year’s Kwahu Easter celebration should be suspended and hoped to allow activities next year should we combat the Covid-19.

This is the second year in a row that the Kwahu Traditional Council had had to ban Easter festivities due to Covid-19.