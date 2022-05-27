‘No Monkeypox In Western Region’

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has denied media reports that the Western Region has recorded first case of monkeypox.

There have been some media reports to the effect that the Western Region has recorded a first case of monkeypox, a disease that is caused by infection with monkeypox virus.

Since May 13, 2022, cases of monkeypox have been reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from 12 member states that are not endemic for monkeypox virus.

A statement issued by the Service and signed by the Western Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Yaw Ofori Yeboah however maintained that there had not been a confirmed case of monkeypox in the Western Region.

According to the statement, an individual reported to a health facility in the Ahanta West municipality in the region with blisters.

The statement added that initial assessment of the case is not suggestive of monkeypox.

It added that further investigations are underway.

The statement indicated that the Regional Health Directorate of the GHS has enhanced its surveillance activities.

It indicated that GHS will continue to provide the public with timely updates on the issue.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi