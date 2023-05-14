Nollywood Actor Saint Obi Reportedly Dead

Weekend reports indicate that Nigeria’s veteran actor, Saint Obi, has passed. He died at age 57 after an undisclosed illness.

He allegedly died last week Monday but his family have been quiet about the sad incident.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria is yet to make a statement as the family reportedly had a little disagreement hence the delay to make a formal announcement.

His body was deposited at the morgue at Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

Saint Obi was one of the most successful actors of his time and the favourite of many home video lovers in the late 90s and early 2000.

He suddenly stopped appearing in movies and his absence in Nigeria’s media.