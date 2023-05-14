I’m Open To Working With Piesie Esther– Black Sherif

2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) Artiste of the Year Award winner, Black Sherif has expressed interest in working with Piesie Esther on a gospel song.

According to him, he is open to a collaboration with the gospel artiste if the opportunity arises.

He made this known in an interview on Hitz FM, on Thursday days after Esther also expressed interest in working with him.

“I’ll be there because I already do gospel songs. ‘Oil In My Head’ is a Gospel song, and so is ‘Soldier. Most of the songs I do are Gospel but street Gospel, so we are already in the gospel fraternity but street department,” Black Sherif said indicating his readiness.

Black Sherif, 21, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif has carved a successful niche in the music industry.

Before the 24th VGMA both Black Sherif and Piesie Esther were tipped as top contenders for the Artiste of The Year. However, Black Sherif became the eventual winner.

Earlier Esther said she would love to do something with Black Sherif gospel-wide

“He has that kind of powerful voice. I love his voice. It is my wish that someday he will come and join me in Gospel,” Piesie Esther was quoted to have said.

In his response, Blacko said he is ready if Esther is ready to work with him.