Nominations Open For Ghana DJ Awards

DJ Andy Dosty

The organisers of the annual Ghana DJ Awards have announced that the nominations for this year’s edition of the event open today.

Organisers say stakeholders have until September 31 to submit their entries which can be done either through hard copies or soft copies, adding that anyone wishing to make a nomination can visit entry.ghanadjawards.org from Tuesday, August 30.

According to the organisers, works released between October 2020 and September 2021 can be entered.

They mentioned that the Ghana DJ Awards Board after receiving the nominations will review them, adding that the shortlist will then be put forward to the Ghana DJ Awards Academy and the public which will determine the winner in each of the categories, except special categories like the Lifetime Achievement Award and Scratch DJ of the Year.

Some of the awards categories include DJ of the Year, Highlife DJ of the Year, DJ’s Song of the Year, Young DJ of the Year, Discovery of the Year, International DJ of the Year and Reggae/Dancehall DJ of the Year among others.

Ola Michael, a member of the awards board, said nomination forms should include the contact name and email or postal address of the person being nominated.

Ghana DJ Awards is organised by Merqury Republic to honour the country’s most hardworking and dedicated DJs who promote Ghanaian culture through music.

Last year’s winners included DJ Vyrusky who won overall DJ of the Year, DJ Switch, Oyokodehyie Kofi, DJ Toyor, DJ Ohemaa Woyegye, and Abeiku Sarkcess, and had exciting performances by Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene, DJ Snacky, Bosom Pyong, Arabella, DopeNation, DJ Wobete, DJ Pho, DJ Mpesempese and DJ Vyrusky, among others.

The 2021 Ghana DJ Awards which is the 9th edition is under the theme, “Takeover”, and will be held on November 27.

By George Clifford Owusu