Non-Communicable Diseases On The Rise- GHS

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has expressed worry over the rise in Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such has hypertension, diabetes, stroke and cancers, in the country.

According to the NCDs Control Programme (NCDCP), the rate at which cases of non-communicable diseases, especially among the youth, are being recorded was alarming.

“Majority of persons contracting NCDs in recent times are young people between the ages of 18 and 45 with a gradual rise in number of children being diagnosed on one condition or the other,” Acting Programme Manager NCDCP, Dr. Afua Commeh, said.

Dr. Commeh presenting the gravity of the situation said in the Accra Metro alone, over 29,000 cases of hypertension have been recorded from 2019 till date.

“For Diabetes, the Metro in 2019 recorded 4,200 cases, in 2020, 4385, and as at the end of September 2021, 3,330 have been reported which means we are likely to hit 4000 by end of year and this is just one district so you can imagine nationwide,” she said.

She was speaking at the dissemination meeting on a digital tool being developed by the GHS to help address the issue, in Accra.

The “NCD Digital Tool” to be piloted in the Accra Metro and Ga Central Districts from November 2021, would allow for data collection and information sharing on NCDs to provide early treatment and promote healthy living among persons living with NCDs.

The medium which primarily targets conditions including hypertension, diabetes, asthma and cancer, would also empower members of the public to make right health choices to avoid contracting NCDs.

Dr. Commeh called for a change in lifestyles choices adding, “The sooner we wake up and take action on them, the better. From the home to our schools, we must watch what we eat, do physical activities, avoid alcohol and tobacco and other lifestyles that increases risk for NCDs.”

She also called on the public to go for regular screening for early detection and management.

The Health Promotion Officer of Accra Metro, Andrew Abbey, urged stakeholders to help in awareness creation on NCDs and their prevention.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri