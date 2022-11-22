North East NPP Regional Scribe Eyes Bunkpurugu Seat

Sulley Sambian

The North East Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Sulley Sambian, has declared his intention to contest the internal primaries of the party to elect a parliamentary candidate to represent the party in the 2024 general elections.

“I, Sulley Sambian, by the privilege of God’s grace that lifts men, have this day, the 22nd day of November 2022, declared my intention to put myself up for the internal primaries of the NPP to elect a parliamentary candidate to represent the party in the 2024 general elections.”

According to him, the decision to contest is a result of calls from the elders, patrons, and opinion leaders of the Bunkpurugu Constituency.

“This decision to contest has not been a rosy one, considering the enormity of the sacrifices that come with such decisions. I have had to heed calls from the grassroots of our party; calls from the elders, patrons, and opinion leaders of the Bunkpurugu Constituency; I have had to listen to calls from individual members of the party who enjoyed the privileged position of blazing the trail before us, and I have had to heed calls from persons even outside of our constituency who believe in my charismatic ability to wrestle the seat from the National Democratic Congress come December 2024.”

He called on potential candidates to chart a path of a decent and decorous campaign, one anchored on the foundation of issues, rather than personality attacks.

“I reckon that we are in the era of competitive politics, and the almost irresistible temptation to go dirty stares all of us in the face. However, to reinforce the psyche of the grassroots, and by extension, the Ghanaian people towards breaking the eight, requires a collective responsibility to be civil and decorous in our campaigns.”

In the Bunkpurugu constituency 2020 general election, the NDC Parliamentary candidate Abed-Nego Azumah Bandim polled 18,023 votes representing 51.36% to beat the incumbent Member of Parliamentary, Solomon Namliit Boar who obtained 16,689 votes representing 47.56%.

FROM Eric Kombat