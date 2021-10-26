Northern MPs Supports Dagbon Development Fund With GH 100,000

The Members of Parliament in Yendi

The Northern Members of Parliament Caucus have supported the Dagbon Development Fund with an amount of Gh 100,000.

The focus of the Dagbon Development Fund is to build an ultramodern palace for the King of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Na Abukari II, and also provide developmental projects such as health facilities, schools, potable water among others for the good people of Dagbon.

Lawyer Alhassan Tampuli, the Member of Parliament for Gushegu who doubles as the Deputy Transport Minister spoke on behalf of the majority MPs and indicated that the Northern Members of Parliament Caucus is committed to the development of the Dagbon Kingdom.

“When we are in Parliaments it’s not about who belong to party A or B, but rather how we can bring development to the North that is why we contributed Gh 100,000 to the Dagbon Development Fund.”

Lawyer Tampuli assured that the Northern MPs will renovate the meeting grounds of the Dagbon Traditional Council to ensure that chiefs hold their meetings at a venue comfortable for them.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, commended the Ya Na and the committee reviewing the Dagbon constitution and called on the people of Dagbon to support them to ensure that the review of the new constitution will be able to resolve challenges existing in Dagbon.

He urged sons and daughters of Dagbon to contribute to the Dagbon Development Fund for development of Dagbon and its surroundings.

The Northern Members of Parliament Caucus in parliament made this known during the 2021 Damba festival celebration at the Gbewa palace in Yendi in the Northern region.

The Chief of Karaga, Naa Abdullahi Nantogmah, speaking on behalf of the King of Dagbon reiterated plans by the Dagbon kingdom to build a new standard befitting palace for the Overlord of Dagbon and disclosed that a committee has been formed to raise the funds.

Detailing how the funds will be raised, he said a Mobile money account would be created for the general public, specifically for Dagombas to contribute to the construction of the palace.

Some Dagombas who spoke to DGN Online at the Damba festival grounds express their excitement about the Dagbon Development Fund and called on their follow Dagombas from all over the world to support the development fund.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi