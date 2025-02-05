Northern, North East, and Savannah Regions Most Affected by Suspension of USAID Support- GHS

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that the suspension of support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for supply chain activities through Chemonics will significantly impact the Northern, North East, and Savannah regions.

This decision follows an executive order issued by U.S. President Donald Trump, which enforces a global freeze on U.S. foreign aid.

As a result, SkyNet Express, the logistics company responsible for transporting medical supplies, has been directed to halt operations for 90 days.

This suspension raises serious concerns regarding the availability of essential medicines and health commodities in the affected regions, which rely on the Northern Regional Medical Stores for distribution.

In a letter addressed to the Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Abdulai Abukari, the Regional Director of Health Service for the Northern Region, outlined the potential disruptions to key areas within the healthcare system:

* Last Mile Distribution (LMD): The cessation of distribution services is likely to lead to stockouts of essential medicines, vaccines, and other critical health supplies, severely impacting healthcare delivery in the affected regions.

* Procurement and Supply Chain Management: The withdrawal of technical assistance and logistics coordination previously provided by Chemonics will hinder inventory management, tracking, and reporting systems, complicating efforts to maintain a consistent supply of commodities.

* Public Health Programme Implementation: USAID-funded programs that support maternal and child health, malaria prevention and treatment, family planning, and HIV/AIDS services are at risk of shortages, which could adversely affect service delivery and patient care.

In response to this crisis, the Regional Health Management Team (RHMT) convened an emergency meeting with District Health Management Teams (DHMTs) and Budget Management Centre (BMC) heads to assess the impact and explore mitigation strategies.

Following these discussions, it was agreed that SkyNet Express—previously engaged by USAID for LMD—could serve as a temporary solution to maintain scheduled distributions while alternative funding and long-term strategies are sought for 2025.

Dr. Abubakari has called for urgent interventions to bridge the supply chain gaps.

He emphasised the importance of engaging with key stakeholders and development partners to explore contingency measures, including alternative funding sources and distribution mechanisms, to sustain critical health services in the affected regions.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke