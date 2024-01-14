Northern Regional NDC In Disarray As Treasurer Allegedly Assaulted By First Vice Chairman

In a shocking incident at the NDC Regional party Secretariat in Tamale, the Northern Regional Treasurer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hajia Shamima Yakubu, also known as Iron Lady, has allegedly been subjected to severe physical attack by the first Vice Chairman, Alhaji Gbewaa.

The assault is said to be related to party funds.

According to reports, tensions have been escalating within the NDC, and last week, a violent altercation occurred at the Global Dream Hotel involving Chairman Azorka and the National Chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, who narrowly escaped.

This recent incident adds to the growing list of intra-party conflicts.

Witnesses claim that Hajia Shamima Yakubu, a loyal supporter of former President John Mahama, was attacked by Alhaji Gbewaa at the party’s regional secretariat. It is alleged that the altercation arose due to disagreements over party finances.

As a result of the assault, the Northern Regional Treasurer sustained facial injuries and has undergone medical treatment.

She has since been discharged from the hospital.

Reports suggest that she received punches during the confrontation.

Furthermore, it has been reported that Hajia Shamima Yakubu had been warned by disgruntled party members that she would face physical violence for aligning herself with Chairman Azorka.

The victim has reported the incident to the Northern Regional Police, where an investigation is currently underway.

The police have confirmed the initiation of an inquiry into the matter.

This is not the first time the Northern Regional Treasurer has suffered assault at the hands of fellow party executives. Earlier, the First National Vice Chairman of the NDC, Sofo Awudu Azorka, allegedly assaulted her.

The incident has raised concerns about the increasing internal conflicts within the NDC and highlights the need for swift action to address these issues within the party.

