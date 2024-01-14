Bawumia, Samira Consoles Family Of Deceased Bodyguard After Tragic Accident

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, accompanied by the second lady, Samira Bawumia and other aides, paid a visit to the family of her deceased bodyguard who tragically lost his life in a road accident on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

The Vice President Bawumia and his wife expressed their deep sympathy and sent sincere condolences to the bereaved family.

The accident, according to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), occurred near Nobewam, off the Kumasi-Accra highway.

Upon receiving the distress call, the Konongo-Odumasi Fire Station promptly dispatched a team to the scene.

Preliminary investigations by the GNFS revealed that the crash resulted in injuries to a total of eight victims, one of whom was the second lady, Samira Bawumia.

At approximately 1:12pm, the GNFS rescue team, led by STNO II Odjer Jonathan, arrived at the crash scene.

The team discovered a collision involving a Toyota Land Cruiser (GC-9094-21), a Toyota Land Cruiser (VR-2105-15), a Mercedes Benz C180 (NR-1977-18), and a Benz Sprinter (GE-7256-14). Fortunately, four victims had already been rescued by passersby and had been quickly transported to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

The Mercedes Benz Sprinter and Benz C180 vehicles sustained significant damage to their engine compartments and windshields, while the rear of the Toyota Land Cruiser (GC-9094-21) and the Toyota Land Cruiser (VR-2105-15) were partially damaged.

The exact details of the injuries suffered by the victims have not yet been released.

Meanwhile, the police investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing, aiming to gather more information to determine the sequence of events leading up to the accident.

As the nation mourns the loss of the bodyguard, a twin of the group Barbarians, the Vice President and the second lady continue to offer their condolences and support to the bereaved family during this difficult time.

By Vincent Kubi