Bawumia, Samira Pray For Departed Bodyguard

In a somber visit, Vice President Dr. Bawumia and his wife, Hajia Samira Bawumia, extended their condolences to the family of their departed bodyguard, Fuseini Mumuni.

The couple joined the grieving family in a Janazah (funeral) prayer on Sunday, January 14, 2024 ahead of interment at the Madina Muslim Cemetery.

They were accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Sammi Awuku among other top government officials to the family residence of the deceased at Nima.

Expressing their profound sympathy, Vice President Bawumia and Hajia Samira Bawumia offered sincere condolences to the bereaved family.

The tragic incident occurred near Nobewam, along the Kumasi-Accra highway, as confirmed by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS). Upon receiving the distress call, the Konongo-Odumasi Fire Station swiftly dispatched a team to the scene.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the GNFS revealed that the crash had resulted in injuries to a total of eight individuals, including the second lady, Samira Bawumia. At approximately 1:12 pm, the GNFS rescue team, led by STNO II Odjer Jonathan, reached the crash site.

There, they discovered a collision involving a Toyota Land Cruiser (GC-9094-21), a Toyota Land Cruiser (VR-2105-15), a Mercedes Benz C180 (NR-1977-18), and a Benz Sprinter bus (GE-7256-14). Thankfully, passersby had already rescued four victims, who were swiftly transported to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

The Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus and Benz C180 car suffered substantial damage to their engine compartments and windshields, while the rear of the Toyota Land Cruisers (GC-9094-21) and (VR-2105-15) sustained partial damage.

The exact nature and severity of the injuries sustained by the victims have not yet been disclosed.

Meanwhile, the police investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing, with the objective of gathering additional information to determine the sequence of events leading up to the tragic accident.

As the nation mourns the loss of the bodyguard, Vice President Bawumia and the second lady remain committed to providing their condolences and support to the grieving family during this challenging time.

By Vincent Kubi