Departed Bawumia Bodyguard Buried

The funeral rites for Mumuni Fuseini, a staff in the Office of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, have taken place following his tragic death in an accident involving a vehicle in the convoy of the Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia.

Fuseini, a dedicated member of the Closed Protection Unit, was laid to rest according to Islamic traditions at the Madina cemetery.

With a heavy heart, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia expressed his sadness over the loss of Mumuni Fuseini. In his statement, he acknowledged Fuseini’s dedication and hard work while serving in his office. The Vice President also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends during this difficult time.

The burial ceremony was conducted in accordance with Islamic customs. As the community gathered to pay their final respects, prayers were offered for Fuseini’s forgiveness and for his soul to find eternal peace in Jannah.

The tragic accident and subsequent loss of Mumuni Fuseini have left a void in the Vice President’s office and among his colleagues. The memory of his hard work and commitment to duty will be cherished and remembered.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the GNFS revealed that the crash had resulted in injuries to a total of eight individuals, including the second lady, Samira Bawumia. At approximately 1:12 pm, the GNFS rescue team, led by STNO II Odjer Jonathan, reached the crash site. There, they discovered a collision involving a Toyota Land Cruiser (GC-9094-21), a Toyota Land Cruiser (VR-2105-15), a Mercedes Benz C180 (NR-1977-18), and a Benz Sprinter (GE-7256-14). Thankfully, passersby had already rescued four victims, who were swiftly transported to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

The Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus and Benz C180 car suffered substantial damage to their engine compartments and windshields, while the rear of the Toyota Land Cruisers (GC-9094-21) and (VR-2105-15) sustained partial damage.

The exact nature and severity of the injuries sustained by the victims have not yet been disclosed. Meanwhile, the police investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing, with the objective of gathering additional information to determine the sequence of events leading up to the tragic accident.

By Vincent Kubi