Atta Mills Family Goes Wild To Uncover Cause Of Death

The family of the late former President of the Republic, Professor John Evans Atta Mills, has made a heartfelt appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to assist them in obtaining the autopsy report conducted following the death of their beloved son in July 2012.

During a courtesy visit to the Jubilee House on Friday, January 12, 2024, to express their gratitude for the renovation of the late former President’s final resting place, known as the “Asomdwe Park,” Nana Enyimfua III, the Kyedomhem of Ekumfi Asaman, spoke on behalf of the family.

Nana Enyimfua stated that the family has yet to receive an official autopsy report, which is unacceptable 12years after the former President’s passing.

The Queenmother emphasized the importance of understanding the exact cause of Professor Atta Mills’ death, urging the government to assist in obtaining the autopsy report.

She noted that having the report would bring closure to the family and provide future generations with an official document to clarify the cause of the former President’s demise.

In response to the family’s request, President Akufo-Addo expressed surprise at the controversy surrounding the availability of the autopsy report, considering the significance of the late former President.

He emphasized the importance of transparency, stating that the autopsy report should be a matter of public record, especially as Professor Atta Mills passed away while serving as a sitting President.

Koku Anyidoho, CEO of the Atta Mills Institute and part of the delegation, acknowledged that he was unaware of any autopsy report.

However, he mentioned that the late former President’s brother, Samuel Atta-Mills, who currently serves as a Member of Parliament, claimed to possess an autopsy report and knowledge of the cause of his brother’s death.

President Akufo-Addo assured the Atta Mills Family that he would give their request the attention it deserves, declaring it a legitimate demand.

He also expressed fond memories of his friendship with the late former President back during their time at the University of Ghana, despite their ideological differences.

The President agreed that a befitting resting place was necessary for someone who lost their life in service to the nation.

Additionally, responding to a request from the family to create a significant monument in the Ekumfi traditional area to honor Professor Atta Mills after he leaves office in January 2025, President Akufo-Addo accepted the challenge. He pledged to do everything within his power to fulfill the chiefs’ and elders’ request in his final year in office.

The family’s plea to uncover the cause of the late former President’s death not only seeks closure for them but also reflects the importance of transparency and accountability in public dealings.

