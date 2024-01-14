How Accident Involving Second Lady Samira Bawumia Occurred At Ohene-Nkwanta

Details have started emerging in connection with an accident involving the second lady, Samira Bawumia, on Saturday January 13, 2024.

Per the report by the Ghana National Fire SERVICE (GNFS), a distress call reporting a road accident near Nobewam, off the Kumasi-Accra highway, was received by the Konongo-Odumasi Fire Station.

It preliminary investigation revealed that the crash resulted in injuries to eight victims, including the second lady, Samira Bawumia.

The GNFS rescue team, led by STNO II Odjer Jonathan, arrived at the crash scene at 1:12pm. Upon arrival, they discovered a collision involving a Toyota Land Cruiser (GC-9094-21), a Toyota Land Cruiser (VR-2105-15), a Mercedes Benz C180 (NR-1977-18), and a Benz Sprinter (GE-7256-14). Four victims had already been rescued by passersby and had been transported to the hospital for medical attention.

The Mercedes Benz Sprinter and Benz C180 vehicles sustained significant damage to their engine compartments and windshields, while the rear of the Toyota Land Cruiser (GC-9094-21) was partially damaged, along with the Toyota Land Cruiser (VR-2105-15).

Further details surrounding the accident, including the specific injuries suffered by the victims, have not yet been released.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing on the part of the police.

By Vincent Kubi