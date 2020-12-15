NPP Breaks Record In Mion

Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Mion Constituency, Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba, has for the first time in 28 years, won the Mion seat for the party.

He polled 21,552 votes to beat his closest contender and the incumbent MP, Mr. Abdul-Aziz Mohammed of the NDC, who polled 14,158 votes to kiss the Mion seat goodbye.

The NPP Presidential Candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo, also won the presidential votes for the second time since 1996. He secured 18,410 of the votes to beat the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama, who obtained 16,488 votes.

The NDC has dominated the Mion Constituency, winning the parliamentary seat in 1992, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016. It was only in 1996 that the CPP won the seat through Ibrahim Alabira. The capture of the seat for the first time by Abdul-Aziz Ayaba for the NPP marks a milestone in the history of the NPP in the Mion Constituency.

The NPP Candidate is reported to have executed an excellent campaign showing extreme humility and accessibility to all in the constituency. It is believed that if Abdul-Aziz Ayaba continues with these attributes, he will maintain the seat for the NPP for a long time.