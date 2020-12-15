Govt Urged To Support Private Varsities

A section of the graduands

ESTHER Oduraa Ofei-Aboagye, Chairperson of STAR Ghana Foundation, has said lack of government’s support through subventions contribute immensely to private institutions’ inability to compete effectively in the tertiary education sector.

She said given the demands of the world today, and the hurdles that private tertiary institutions face, it is important that government supports and integrates them more effectively into national tertiary education delivery.

Dr. Ofei-Aboagye, who was speaking at the 44th graduation ceremony of the Christian Service University College (CSUC) in Kumasi over the weekend, observed that some of the private institutions were in danger of pricing themselves out of the market in a bid to cover their costs and offer high quality programmes.

In her opinion, if government would provide scholarships for Senior High School (SHS) graduates for tertiary education, it would be prudent that private universities benefited from them along with public tertiary institutions.

This, she noted, would give practical implementation to the expressions of public-private partnerships in education delivery to which Ghana has declared commitment to.

The Chairperson of STAR Ghana Foundation who spoke on the theme: ‘The Christian faith, professionalism and the market place’, inspired the graduands with a biblical passage, urging them to work for their employers with all their heart, as working for the Lord.

According to her, Christian professionals are accountable to God and so they make it their aim to be accountable to their employers, beneficiaries of their services and their colleagues.

“Professionalism suggests approaching an occupation or an assignment with mastery and delivering the desired services efficiently and effectively. Your services as a professional must demonstrate not only knowledge, but also skills, backed by Christian attitudes,” she said.

She reminded them that the Christian professional is objective, compassionate and meticulous and renders non-discriminatory service to all.

The CSUC’s 44th graduation ceremony saw students graduating in various courses of study, namely Faculty of Humanities, School of Business and Faculty of Health and Applied Science and Certificate Programmes.

Professor Samuel K. Afrane, President of CSUC, in an address said 519 students comprising 81 postgraduates, 409 undergraduates and 29 others who pursued certificate programmes graduated.

In terms of performance of the undergraduate students, 7 (1.7%) graduated with first class division; 75 (18.3%) second class upper division, 276 (67.4%) finished with second class lower division, while 44 (10.7%) students graduated with third class and 7(1.9%) had a pass.

He urged the graduating students to be optimists, and recognise the opportunities in the current difficulties and challenges engulfing the society and turn it around in their advantage.

“You are graduating at a time the world is battling a global pandemic with severe social and economic ramifications. In the midst of these storms, always remember Christ is your anchor,” he advised them.

The President of CSUC re-emphasised the need for government to support private universities to contribute to the country’s human resource development.

Blewusi Boniface Kwaku, a Bachelor of Arts in Theology graduate, was adjudged the overall best student of the college.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi