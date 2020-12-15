Police Kill Robber In Gun Battle

A FIERCE gun battle between some policemen and six heavily armed robbers has led to the death of one of the hoodlums in the Asante Mampong area in the Ashanti Region.

The miscreants were said to be robbing innocent people after they blocked the Woraso to Sataso road on the Mampong-Ejura highway around 8:40 pm on Saturday.

The police, after receiving a distressed call, rushed to the scene but before they could alight from their vehicle, the hoodlums opened fire on them.

The security agents, who were also armed, were left with no option than to return fire; and in the process, a robber, whose identity is not yet known, was killed.

The body of the robber has since been deposited at the Asante Mampong Government Hospital as efforts are being made by the police to arrest the other five, who fled through the bush.

A police report sighted by the ‘DAILY GUIDE’ said two of the six robbers were in possession of pump action guns and the remaining four were holding sharp-looking machetes.

It said before the police arrived at the crime scene, the robbers were in control, as they freely seized cash and other valuables from their victims on the highway.

For instance, the report said four occupants of a Kia truck, registered AS 9042-09, driven by one Haruna Issifu, were robbed an amount of GH¢2,500 by the trigger-happy hoodlums.

Also, the police report said the robbers took GH¢1,600 from some passengers in a Xayong mini bus, registered AS 9181-13, being driven by one Solomon Acheampong.

The arrival of the police at the then dark-looking Asante Mampong-Ejura highway at the time, saved the situation as one of the robbers was shot and killed instantly.

After realizing that their colleague had been killed by the police, the remaining five robbers fled through the bush and the police said they found five empty cartridges at the crime scene.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi