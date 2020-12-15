Witness Statements For Wee Pastor Trial Ready

Apostle Kwabena Owusu Agyei

The prosecution has indicated that the witness statements for the trial of self-acclaimed pastor and sympathizer of the NDC, ‘Apostle’ Kwabena Owusu Agyei, who threatened to kill the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, if she went ahead to compile a new voters register, are ready.

Appearing before an Accra circuit court yesterday, the prosecution led by ASP Sylvester Asare stated that the witness statements were ready but the prosecution could not get the witnesses to sign them due to the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

He, therefore, prayed the court for adjournment, and the court presided over by Emmanuel Essandoh adjourned the matter to January 11, 2021.

Trial

The self-acclaimed pastor, who was arrested with marijuana (wee), a narcotic substance in his possession, is facing three counts of threat of death, unlawful possession of narcotics and assault on a public officer.

He threatened to kill the EC Chairperson if she went ahead to compile a new voters register, and luck eluded him when in the course of his arrest the security agents found the narcotic substance, which later tested to be marijuana, on him.

‘Apostle’ Agyei caused a stir when on a live Facebook broadcast he said he would kill Mrs. Mensa for daring to compile a new voters’ register for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

He threatened Mrs. Mensa to stop the compilation of the new register or die young at midnight, although he did not mention any specific day.

The ‘apostle’ was arrested on June 9, 2020 by some officers of the National Security, while he was granting an interview to a journalist with Hot FM.

In a video circulating on social media, some men who claimed to be from the National Security were seen moving into the house of the NDC pastor to arrest him at Indomie Junction at Teshie Greda Estates in Accra.

Things took an interesting twist when a video went viral which suggested that security officers, later on, found parcels of a substance suspected to be marijuana on him.

The brief facts of the case as read by ASP Asare showed that Ms. Mensa, on June 5, 2020 made a complaint to the police that the accused person had made death threats against her in the performance of her statutory duties.

He said intelligence led to the arrest of the accused person at Greda Estate in Accra while granting an interview to a journalist.

He stated that a search conducted on the accused revealed a suspected aphrodisiac medicine labelled ‘Mr. Q’, two brown wrapped substances suspected to be narcotic plants, as tests conducted on it came positive for marijuana.