NDC Using False Claims To Foment Trouble –Hadzide

Pius Enam Hadzide

Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, says the activities of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) post-election 2020 are an attempt to use sections of the youth to foment trouble in the country.

According to him, the NDC election rigging claims are totally false; and said the opposition was just a sore loser who was trying to remain relevant with false claims.

He insisted that the NDC did not have a case against the 2020 election outcome and simply aimed to incite and poison the peaceful Ghanaian atmosphere.

The Deputy Minister said on Happy FM in Accra yesterday that “the NDC is just trying to sustain relevance and nothing more. It has started agitating the public and it is fishing for the evidence to support their false claims.”

The minister said election disputes were not resolved in the media and advised the NDC to stop trying to poison the atmosphere with their claims.

“Election disputes are not resolved in the media. If the NDC has any problem, then, it should go to the court. If it won’t take my advice and would engage with the media, then it should be prepared for full disclosure,” he said.

The deputy minister indicated he did not foresee the NDC following the case through in court, saying, “The NDC will abandon the case. They have no case.”