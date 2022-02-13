NPP Decides On Adwoa Sarfo

The Executive Committee and the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the Dome Kwabenya constituency, of the Greater Accra will this evening hold a crunch meeting over the continued absence of the MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo from the area.

The meeting under the auspices of the Council of Elders of the party in the constituency is set to arrive at a final decision on the absence of the MP which party stalwarts say is affecting the constituency.

An Executive Committee member, (name withheld) who confirmed the incident to DGN Online explained that several attempts to reach Ms Safo by both party members and the Council of Elders have proved futile.

The MP is said to be cooling off in the United States where she has been on ministerial leave.

According to him, “We the Constituency Executives will be meeting this evening on her issue and discuss other matters concerning the upcoming polling stations elections among others”.

He explained that the absence of our MP is very disturbing, and we need to take action to that effect.

The absence of the MP who also doubles as the Gender Minister has raised concerns among the party’s rank-and-file amid calls for her dismissal.

Her colleague MPs have joined the bandwagon and accused her of holding the party to ransom due to the nature of the hung Parliament as her absence has made it extremely difficult for the Akufo-Addo led government to push crucial bills including the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) through the House.

Last week, a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, and Member of Parliament for New Juabeng South, Michael Okyere Baafi called out Sarah Adwoa Safo for her truancy in Parliament.

According to the New Patriotic Party MP, the Akufo-Addo led government’s struggles in Parliament can be attributed to the Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament.

Speaking in an interview on Hello FM, Mr Baafi said it is high time the party leadership in Parliament called her to order.

Micheal Okyere Baafi said Sarah Adwoa Safo has been attempting to use her seat as a bargaining chip and in essence, has been working to sabotage the government.

He explained that “136 of us; the NPP MPs go to Parliament except for one person, Adwoa Safo. When you ask the leaders, they refuse to give straight answers. We don’t know where Adwoa Safo is. She doesn’t come to parliament and it’s worrying . . . her behavior shows she wants to sabotage NPP; I’m speaking on authority.”

“She is to be blamed for all our problems. If you’re sick, you don’t have to blackmail the party. We need to call a spade a spade,” he fumed.

Mr. Michael Baafi’s rant comes off the back of a recent one by Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

The Assin Central MP also accused some members of the NPP block in parliament of working to undermine the government.

Mr. Agyapong hit out at some of his colleagues whom he says are unwilling to sacrifice their time for the passage of the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

He condemned their attitude and asked them to quit their positions if they lack the spirit to sacrifice for the party and Ghanaians.

“If you are not ready to be an MP, leave the post. Nobody forced you to be an MP. We are sick and tired of your bogus attitude”.

“People are scared to tell you but I will because I don’t fear anyone. I have to go for a check-up but I’m here because of my party and country” he angrily stated on the radio.

– BY Daniel Bampoe