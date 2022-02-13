Fatal Accident On Peki Highway Kills 6

Report reaching DGN Online indicates that a fatal accident on the Peki Highway in the Volta Region had claimed the lives of six persons including two police officers.

The officers attached to the Peki Police Station were reportedly on their way to a police checkpoint at Opokuase near Asikuma junction, Sunday February 13, 2022 when suddenly a Ford transit bus veered into the opposite lane and crashed head-on with their Apsonic motorcycle.

The officers were said to have died on the spot together with four other passengers in the bus.