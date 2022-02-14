Lamashegu Shooting: 6 Cops Interdicted

Police Administration has Interdicted six police officers involved in the shooting incident at Lamashegu in Tamale in the Northern Region.

Names of the officers are Corporal Samson Kweku Dafour, Corporal Prosper Momesimu, Constable Mathew Sash, Constable Nuhu Muntari, Constable Doris Serwaa Bonsu and Constable Harrison Twum Danso who happens to be a driver.

According to the police, their interdiction follows preliminary investigations into the shooting incident involving the Tamale District Patrol team.

In a statement issued and signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwesi Ofori, Director-General, Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service on Monday February 14, 2022, the Ghana Police Service said it has dispatched a team of investigators led by the Deputy Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), DCOP Frederick Agyei to lead the investigation into the matter.

Furtherance to that, personnel from the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) have also been assigned to the area in collaboration with the CID team to probe the professionalism exhibited by officers at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Police Command has been tasked to liase with the affected family and offer them the necessary support in line with the Police Regulations.

The police has therefore calles on the people of Lamashegu and the Tamale Metropolis as a whole to remain calm as the police takes steps to investigate the unfortunate incident.

The police has therefore assured the public that anyone found culpable will be dealt with according to the law.

A 24-year-old man was injured after he was allegedly shot by a police officer in Lamashegu.

The man was reportedly chased to the Lamashegu Chief’s Palace where he was shot by the officer for refusing to stop when he was ordered to do so.

The incident, which occurred in the afternoon of Sunday February 13, 2022, has resulted in the burning of car tyres and wood on some major highways in the Metropolis.

Two other persons also sustained gunshot wounds in the process.

A joint police and military team has been deployed to the area to prevent an escalation of the violence.

Unconfirmed reports say one person has died from gunshot wounds at the Tamale Teaching Hospital and his corpse deposited at the morgue of the hospital.

By Vincent Kubi