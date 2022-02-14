NDC’s Coup Monger Barker-Vormawor Faces Court Today

Barring any last minute hitches, former Presidential Staffer and convenor of social movement, the #FixtheCountry, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor will be put before the Ashaiman District Court over charges related to peace and coup.

The former Presidential Staffer during the late Prof. Evans Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama administration was picked up by the Tema Regional Police Command over a social media post on Facebook announcing a plot to stage a coup should the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy) be passed.

According to a police statement confirming the arrest“The post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic.”

Earlier, the group had issued a statement over what they said was the disappearance of its member.

They said, Mr. Barker-Vormawor could not be found after he arrived at the Kotoka International Airport from Portugal on Friday evening.

The movement claimed some “unidentified armed men had accosted him on his way into the arrival hall at KIA”.

But the police say they are on the look out for trouble mskers. “We continue to call on the good people of Ghana to avoid making pronouncements that may lead to a breach of the peace of the country, as any such acts contravene the laws of the country”, the police further cautioned in the release.

The police also refuted claims that the suspect was not accessible, saying that he is accessible to his legal counsel and family.

By Vincent Kubi