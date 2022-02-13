Exposed! #FixTheCountry Campaigner Is Mahama Puppet

Details have started emerging about the true identity of one of the ring leaders of the infamous ‘#FixTheCountry’ Movement (campaign), Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor.

Oliver who currently championing the overthrow of the current administration is one of former President Mahama’s henchmen.

The man who prides himself as the Convenor of the #FixTheCountry movement, a group that claims to be non-partisan and non-political civic movement by Ghanaian youths for Ghana aimed at mobilizing thousands of people for a new Ghana was arrested last week for making certain treasonable comments on social media describing the Ghana Armed Forces as useless and threatening to overthrow the country’s 1992 constitution.

The comment which most Ghanaians consider to be unfortunate has since received several criticisms from a cross section including members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of which he is suspected to be a member.

It has emerged that Oliver who is currently pursuing a doctoral (PhD) programme at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom was a Presidential Staffer under the erstwhile Mills/Mahama administration and actually worked and served as a Senior Legal and Policy Advisor under the NDC administration.

An obviously alarmed Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC insists “as a Senior policy advisor at the Office of the President he (referring to Olver) was one of those who supervised the mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy under the NDC administration and the implementation of policy directives from the IMF as a result of their bailout which led to the withdrawal of Teacher Trainee Allowances, withdrawal of Nursing Trainee Allowances, payment of utility bills by tertiary students, the placement of embargo on public sector recruitments, removal of subsidies on electricity tariffs, imposition of more taxes on petroleum products and a host of others.

In an interview with DGN Online, he said “whilst Ghanaians were enduring these hardships and sufferings coupled with Dumsor, Barker-Vormawor was receiving huge sum of money as monthly remuneration for working with Mahama, Free Fuel, State Land cruiser V8, Free accommodation at Cantonments under 24 hours police protection and several other benefits including free foreign travels.”

Aside that, he claimed “at the end when NDC was leaving power he was allegedly paid GHC300,000 as ex gratia, all at the expense of the tax payers money.”

What seems to annoy him was the fact that he said “as at the time Barker-Vormawor was enjoying all these, he didn’t call the army useless and did not see the need for the country to be fixed because he was part of the mess.”

With this Abronye could not but insist “it is clear why the NDC administration under Mills/ Mahama did not succeed. They had a clueless warmonger as their senior policy and legal advisor who is today calling for the country to me fixed.”

That, he said was because “despite the fact that, the world has been unstable for the last 3 years, the President Akufo-Addo led NPP has created several social and youth-driven interventions meant to lessen the sufferings of Ghanaian youth than any other government in the country’s history, citing the Free Senior High School, One-District-One-Factory, Digitalisation, Free Technical Vocational Education, the Planting for food and jobs, Restoration of Allowances for Teachers and Nursing Trainees, Reviving Scholarship Secretariat, the Nation Builders Corps, Youth in Afforestation, NEIP, the Amplified Projects and the Ghana Enterprises Agency as some of the interventions.”

Find attached a link to Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s CV validating the fact that he indeed worked with the Office of the President as a political appointee during the Mills/ Mahama Administration.

https://www.csap.cam.ac.uk/network/mawuse-oliver-barker-vormawor/

By Charles Takyi-Boadu