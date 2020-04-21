NPP Donates PPEs To 275 Constituencies

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has donated Personal Protective Equipment to all 275 constituencies nationwide.

National Officers of the NPP, led by its General Secretary, John Boadu, made the donations on Sunday, April 19.

The move is to help support the fight against coronavirus.

The items include dozens of Veronica buckets, hand sanitizers, antiseptic liquid soaps, bucket stance, waste bins, washing bowls, antiseptic bar soaps, face masks, among other items recommended by health experts as useful in preventing people from contracting and spreading the virus.

The donations were received on behalf of each of the constituencies in the 16 regions by the respective regional chairmen of the NPP for onward distribution to the various constituencies under their jurisdiction.

In presenting the items to the regional chairmen at a short ceremony held at the party Head Office, John Boadu, charged the regional chairmen to ensure that, not only should the items get to the people but to also ensure that, together with their regional and constituency executives, they lead the public education campaign against the pandemic in their respective communities.

According to him, “the NPP, which is a key stakeholder in the life of the country, wholly supports the measures being rolled out by government to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country”.

The NPP General Secretary also eulogized President Akufo-Addo for showing leadership in this period of global health crisis.

“President Akufo-Addo, has, thus far, risen to the occasion in demonstrating exemplary leadership in this period of global health catastrophe to the admiration of the continent and world leaders, and it is important that as a party, we support the President wholeheartedly in this fight.

It is one thing to ask school children to stay home, but it is entirely another to look at religious leaders in the face and tell them not to gather their congregants for church service or mosque prayers. It will take only a bold leader who prioritizes human life over everything else to be able to do this. Indeed, whilst it is true that the President has been careful not to be on the wrong side of a frustrated citizenry, it is also true he has also been very daring and audacious”, he observed.

John Boadu was assisted to make this presentation by some of his colleagues including the National Organizer of the party, Sammi Awuku; the 3rd National Vice Chairman, Omari Wadie; the National Treasurer, Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah; the National Youth Organizer, Lawyer Nana Boakye; the National Nasara Organizer, Abdul Aziz Futah; the party’s Director of Finance and Administration, Collins Nuamah; and Evans Nimako, the Director of Research and Elections.

