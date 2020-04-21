NPP Debunks Memo Claims

John Boadu

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has denied issuing any memo regarding its parliamentary elections.

There has been a supposed leaked internal memo purportedly coming from the National Steering Committee of the party announcing a new date for the party’s 2020 parliamentary and presidential primaries.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, John Boadu, NPP says “the party wishes to state unequivocally that it has not issued any such statement/memo and there has not been any emergency National Steering Committee meeting on April 20, 2020, as claimed in the said fake statement/memo.”

“Indeed, the last National Steering Committee meeting of the party was held on April 14, 2020, at which meeting, the party decided to suspend its primaries till further notice in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed by the President pursuant to EI 64.”

“The party has, till date, not met at any level, to review this position following the President’s decision to lift the partial lockdown imposed on some major cities in the country. And, as the party has always done, if any such decision is taken, same will be communicated to the general public through our official platforms including the party’s website: ( newpatrioticparty.org )

“It is pretty obvious that this fake memo was authored by some political mischief makers to create disaffection for the party and the President, whose popularity has soared significantly across the globe, having demonstrated great leadership in his handling of the COVID-19 situation in Ghana.”

“Finally, the NPP wishes to state for the avoidance of doubt that until otherwise communicated, the party’s 2020 parliamentary and presidential primaries remain suspended, and the memo being circulated on social media is FAKE and should accordingly be treated with all the disdain that it deserves.”

By Melvin Tarlue