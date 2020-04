Dr Okoe Boye

President Akufo-Addo has sworn in Dr Bernard Oko Boye, as a deputy health minister.

Dr Okoe Boye was recently appointed by the President and was expeditiously vetted by Parliament, with the hope that he will assist the country in its fight against coronavirus.

He takes over from Alexander Abban who is heading to the Communications Ministry as a Deputy Minister.

The swearing in ceremony took place at the Jubilee House in Accra this evening.

By Melvin Tarlue