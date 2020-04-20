Another Pastor Arrested In Volta For Defying Ban On Public Gathering

Another Pastor has been arrested in the Volta Region for breaching the President’s directive on the ban on public gatherings as part of measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The pastor was arrested in Ho on Sunday, April 19, 2020 with two of his aides when they were holding a Church service in one of the stores at the Ahoe Satellite Market.

Although their identities are yet to be made available, witnesses say, the congregation was about 20 members as at the time of the arrest by the Police in Ho.

The trio who are in the custody of the Ho Central Police Station are expected to be arraigned before court in the coming days on possible charges of breaching the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012).

The arrest comes a week after another pastor and two of his officials were arrested at Tongor-Abui near Peki in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region.

The trio who were arrested by the Peki Police are currently serving a-four-year- jail term each at the Kpando Prison after they failed to pay a fine of GHC13,200 each (1,100 penalty units).

The fine which amounts to GhC39,600 in total was imposed by the Kpando Circuit Court which found them guilty of the charges leveled against them.



From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)