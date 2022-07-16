NPP Elections Underway

Voting has begun at the ongoing National Delegates Conference of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) being held at the Ohene Djan sports stadium in Accra.

The conference is set to elect new national officers to steer the affairs of the party for the next 4years and if possible break the usual 8year (two terms) cycle given each of the two major political parties (NPP and NDC) as the ruling party has promised to do.

The elections are being conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The entire delegates list consists of 6,166 party faithful including 4, 692 Constituency Executives, 272 Regional executives, 291 TESCON, and 324 members of the External Branches ( Diasporan) of the party.

The rest consist of 15 members of the National Patrons, 15 members of the National Council of Elders, 20 National Executives 20, 60 members of the National Council, 50 Founding Members, 138 Members of Parliament (MPs), 23 Ministers, five Deputy Ministers 5, and 261 MMDCEs.

Speculations are that the TESCON delegates who wield 291 votes may not be able to vote in the elections since an injunction is said to have been placed on their delegates list.

The list in question is alleged to have been padded with some ghost names.

The election thus promises to be an interesting one considering the NPP’s quest to ‘Break the 8’.

In the National Chairmanship race are Stephen Ntim, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah, Gifty Ayeh aka Daavi Ama, and Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi.

Incumbent John Boadu is facing stiff opposition from lawyer Justin Kodua, Frederick Opare Ansah, Iddrisu Musah aka Superior, and Ramseyer Ahmed Agyemang Prempeh.

In the National Organiser race, lawyer Henry Nana Boakye aka Nana B, the immediate past National Organiser comes up with Seth Adu-Agyei, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, Eric Amoako Twum and Nana Owusu Fodjour.

National Women Organiser, Kate Gyamfua is seeking reelection as she faces opposition from her own Deputy, Hajia Saudatu Said, and Hellen Ama Daaku.

Former Deputy National Youth Organiser under Sammi Awuku, Sallam Mustapha is contesting the Youth Organiser position with the likes of Abanga Fuseini Yakubu, Prince Kamal Gumah and Michael Osei Boateng.

The position of National Treasurer is being sought by Dr. Charles Dwamena aka Dr. China, Collins Nuamah, Ellen Mary Porsche, and Yussif Tedam.

In the case of the position of Nasara Coordinator, incumbent Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa is also facing opposition from Issaka Muaza Konata, Awal Mohammed, Sulemana Alhassa Atakpo, Abdul Rahman Diallo, Haruna Ismael, and Haruna Maiga.

These are the men and women seeking to steer the affairs of the NPP for the next 8years and to break the eight.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu