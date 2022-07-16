IMF Bailout Will Put Ghana Back On Track– Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed optimism that the country’s deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will put Ghana fragile economy back on track to bring relief to Ghanaians.

According to him, his government will not take Ghanaians for granted with its deal with the Fund.

He was optimistic Ghana’s negotiations with the IMF will be a ‘good deal’.

“I want to assure the people of Ghana that we are going to negotiate a good deal with the IMF. A deal that would allow us to revive our economy and to continue the task of building an even stronger economy than we have before”, President Akufo-Addo said this on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium during the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Delegates’ Conference.

He further mentioned that, “we will be in a position, not only to negotiate, but implement a good arrangement. We have done it before and we will do it again.”

“In so doing, the strong economy that we are going to build, is the economy that is going to provide the platform for our victory in 2024”, President Akufo-Addo assured.

Touching on the internal elections,

President Akufo-Addo has commended the leadership of his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the competence in organizing all the internal elections.

He mentioned that no party in Ghana has displayed the organizational skills and capacity that the NPP has.

The President further said “The final lap in electing party officials, we began with the polling station executive, 38,000 plus polling stations, 5-member executives, we elected 6,206 electoral area coordinators, we have elected 4,658 constituency executives, and 160 regional elections, all levels of our party have been involved in these internal elections and today, we are crowning it with the national elections.

“No political party in Ghana has displayed the organizational skills and capacity that we in the NPP have done and God bless the New Patriotic Party.”

Mr Akufo-Addo further urged delegates of the party to vote for persons who can do the work.

According to him, the NPP is determined to break the 8-year-electoral cycle in the 2024 general elections.

Mr Akufo-Addo said “Breaking the 8, we shall in 2024.”

Over 6000 delegates are taking part in the exercise to elect new executives.

By Vincent Kubi