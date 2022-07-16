We Shall Break The 8– Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is confidence that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will retain power after he has exited as the leader of the country.

According to him, the party will set record to govern Ghana for more eight years in the Fourth Republic.

Speaking on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium during the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Delegates Conference, Mr Akufo-Addo said “Breaking the 8, we shall in 2024.”

He lauded the the leadership of his party for the competence in organizing all the internal elections.

According to him, no party in Ghana has displayed the organizational skills and capacity that the NPP has.

He indicated “The final lap in electing party officials, we began with the polling station executive, 38,000 plus polling stations, 5-member executives, we elected 6,206 electoral area coordinators, we have elected 4,658 constituency executives, and 160 regional elections, all levels of our party have been involved in these internal elections and today, we are crowning it with the national elections.

“No political party in Ghana has displayed the organizational skills and capacity that we in the NPP have done and God bless the New Patriotic Party.”

Mr Akufo-Addo further urged delegates of the party to vote for persons who can do the work.

According to him, the NPP is determined to break the 8-year-electoral cycle in the 2024 general elections.

Over 6000 delegates are taking part in the exercise to elect new executives.

