NPP Holds Crunch National Council Meeting Over Yendi, Akuapem South Parliamentary Brouhaha

The ruling New Patriotic Party is convening a National Council meeting at Alisa Hotel this afternoon to discuss and address concerns arising from the parliamentary primaries in Yendi, Akuapem and Ellembelle constituencies.

The meeting will be attended by top party officials, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President and flagbearer of the party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at 2pm.

One of the key items for the gathering will be the formulation of a new list for NPP leadership in Parliament, reflecting the outcomesq and challenges faced during the recent primaries.

This meeting aims toq strategize and ensure unity within the party ranks while addressing any contentious issues that have arisen in the lead-up to the upcoming elections.

The NPP has defended its decision to postpone elections in the Akuapem South constituency, citing the need for additional time to resolve ongoing issues in the constituency.

This follows a petition from the regional party executives on the withdrawal of Minister ofq State at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Osei Bonsu Amoah from the race, which made it possible for the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Frank Aidoo to plead to join the contest.

The MCE had been barred from running due to the candidacy of the sitting MP.

The NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, said the postponement was the best decision for the Akuapem South constituency, given the circumstances.

“We are satisfied with the reason given to us by the region and constituents. They say they need more time to do more consultation to properly advise the party. I want us to stick with that,” he said.

Delegates of the party at Akuapem South in the Eastern Region could not vote in the last parliamentary primaries held.

The party decided to postpone the constituency’s primary, citing petitions received from some members of the party.

Initially, the candidates standing for the election were Kwame Ofori-Gyau, Eric Samuel Annor-Mensah, Eric Yeboah Apeadu, and O.B Amoah, the incumbent MP.

However, Mr Amoah later withdrew from the race. As such, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem South, Frank Aidoo, petitioned the leadership of the party to allow him to contest the party’s parliamentary primary.

On the Yendi primary, the Electoral Commission (EC) said it has not declared a winner even though the party leadership through the 3rd Vice Chairperson had declared Farouk Aliu Mahama as the eventual winner.

The absence of a clear winner is attributed to disruptions that occurred during the counting process.

Despite the absence of an official declaration, both candidates, Farouk Mahama and Abibata Shani, have individually proclaimed victory following the contest.

Addressing the issue, Dr. Serebuor Quaicoo, Director of Electoral Services for the EC, emphasized that an official winner has not been determined as of yet.

Also on the table is the Ellembelle constituency where there had not been a pronouncement on the lingering issue in the area.

