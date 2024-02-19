‘Mbappé Talk No Distraction’

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti insisted that Real Madrid’s players haven’t been distracted by talk linking the club with Kylian Mbappé after a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday opened up the LaLiga title race.

Joselu put the visitors ahead in the third minute in Vallecas, before former Madrid forward Raúl de Tomás equalised from the penalty spot, and defender Dani Carvajal was sent off in added time.

The result leaves Madrid — whose chances of landing Mbappé increased this week, after the forward informed Paris Saint-Germain that he intends to leave this summer — six points clear at the top of the LaLiga table, with second-placed Girona playing away at Athletic Club on Monday.

“When haven’t we been focused?” Ancelotti said in his post-match news conference, when asked if headlines around Mbappé were a possible distraction.

“I think we’ve always been [focused]. And today too, when things didn’t go so well. Criticising this team this season is difficult.”

“We started very well and scored early,” Ancelotti later added. “After the [Rayo] penalty, the game changed, there were more duels, it was more of a battle, with more stoppages. It’s a draw that we’re not happy about, but we’ll keep going. We’re well positioned.

“We have to win every game, but to win the league, it’s important that if you can’t win, you don’t lose. Sometimes a draw hurts, but in the end it can be a positive step to help us win the league.”