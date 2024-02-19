Armwrestling Gears Up For Maiden Africa Games

FLASHBACK: An action from a tourney

The Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) has shown massive readiness ahead of the 13th Africa Games scheduled for March 8 to 24 in Accra.

With few weeks to the commencement of the continent’s biggest sporting event, host Ghana, Benin, Cameroon, Central Africa, Egypt, Madagascar, Mauritius, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Togo and more countries have signed up to compete for laurels in Armwrestling.

The games is expected to produce a world class and memorable event on the back of the successful hosting of the 12th Africa Armwrestling Championship last June as same was used as the qualifier for the Africa Games.

Armwrestling, traditional, very popular and easy to play, has over the years gained recognition as a leading sport on the continent following the huge investment made by President of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa, Charles Osei Asibey.

The Africa Games Armwrestling competition will take place at the Cedi Hall, University of Ghana, Legon from March 13 to 16.

Charles Osei Asibey expressed excitement on how fast the sport has caught up in Africa, having worked so hard with his team to get Armwrestling as a competitive sport code at the Africa Games.

He commended the Ghana Government, Ministry of Youth & Sports, the Local Organising Committee, Association of Africa Sports Confederation, Africa Union Sports Council, etc and assured that adequate preparations are in place to give athletes, officials and all key stakeholders and patrons of Armwrestling a hospitable reception and high level sports performance during the games.

“The vision is to make Armwrestling the sport of choice by encouraging participation and enhancing development on the continent. We are on course as we rewrite another history by playing in the Africa Games,” he said.

Athletes will compete in 55kg, 60kg, 65kg, 75kg, 85kg, 90kg, 100kg and +100kg for men and 55kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70kg, 80kg and +80kg for women.