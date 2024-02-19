Champions Bowl Wheelchair Tennis Set For Feb. 29 David Derhnick

David Derhnick Coffie with wheelchair tennis player Maclean Atsu Dzidzienyo

The maiden edition of Champions Bowl Wheelchair Tennis Train Open is scheduled from February 29 to March 2 at the National Tennis Centre.

The three-day tennis Champions Bowl Wheelchair Tennis Train is in collaboration with Ghana Tennis Federation, and wheelchair tennis will start in Accra and then later in the year will move to Cape Coast, Kumasi, Ho, Akosombo and Sunyani.

Speaking to CEO of Zion Management Africa Limited (ZMAL Sports Agency), organisers of Champions Bowl Wheelchair Tennis Train Open, David Derhnick Coffie said, “We want to bridge the gap so that we have a lot of physically challenged people to have interest in the game of tennis.

“ZMAL Sports Agency’s dream is giving our physically challenged people international exposure.

“We won’t only focus on Accra alone, but the target is five regions for the first phase.

“ZMAL Sports Agency is also calling on corporate bodies to come on board so we can put smiles on the faces of our physically challenged people.

“The Ghana Tennis Federation can’t do it alone, that’s why ZMAL Sports Agency is coming on board to help,” Derhnick Coffie stated.

The event will witness the men’s singles and women’s singles, with cash prize and trophies at stake.

This year’s Champions Bowl Wheelchair Tennis Train is sponsored by Special Ice Mineral Water, Multi Pro Ghana (Indomie Ghana), Melcom Group of Companies, Delay Foods, EYFEL (Eau De Parfum), The Siblings Project, Nhyirakesi Wellness Hospital, Quality Assurance, Devina Herbal Clinic, Kpogas Furniture, Tennis Foundation Ghana and Japan Motors Trading Company Limited.