Kinaata, Ama K IOM Goodwill Ambassadors

Kofi Kinaata and Ama K. Abebrese

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has named award-winning artiste, Kofi Kinaata and actress, television presenter and film producer Ama K. Abebrese as brand ambassadors.

The appointment is part of IOM’s global announcement of nine new IOM Goodwill Ambassadors across the world. Artists, musicians and athletes are among the personalities newly appointed by IOM Director General Amy Pope.

“We are honoured to be joined by Ama K. Abebrese as our first female goodwill ambassador and grateful to Kofi Kinaata for his continued commitment toward migrants and the Ghanaian youth. I am looking forward to bringing this partnership to life,” Fatou Diallo Ndiaye, IOM Ghana Chief of Mission said in a statement.

Kofi Kinaata is a multi-talented musician and songwriter, and he is well-known for his Fante rap and freestyle, earning his title as the ‘Fante Rap God’.

Kofi Kinaata uses his platform to raise awareness of safe migration pathways and the dangers linked to irregular migration as well as to promote opportunities in Ghana, reaching especially the youth.

IOM Ghana has been working with Kofi Kinaata on various occasions, including annually on International Migrants Day.

Kofi Kinaata has released two songs with messages of safe migration. “There is a lot to be done to allow young Ghanaians to make informed migration decisions as well as to explore further opportunities at home. I use my music to educate my audience about these very important topics and to raise awareness of safe migration pathways and the dangers linked to irregular migration,” the statement quoted Kinaata.

Ama K. Abebrese is an actress, television presenter and film producer who has used her platform to raise awareness about topics such as mental health and child rights.

Her dedication to both her craft and advocacy work has made her a respected figure in Ghana and beyond. “As a child of parents who left the shores of Ghana for another country and as a diasporan having lived between Ghana and the UK all my life, I understand why many people choose to migrate for various reasons. I hope and encourage everyone to do this safely and through the right channels,” Abebrese also indicated in the statement.

The partnership with these two personalities is a meaningful step, highlighting IOM Ghana’s commitment to impactful advocacy, specifically targeted at the Ghanaian youth, the statement concluded.