KK Fosu Drops ‘Dat Girl Boatemaa’

KK Fosu

Ghanaian Highlife star, Kwame Kaakyire Fosu, popularly known in the music scene as KK Fosu, has dropped another highlife song titled ‘Dat Girl Boatemaa’.

KK Fosu is among a few musicians who played an instrumental role in the promotion of Ghanaian highlife music.

The musician, who celebrated his 43rd birthday on February 14, said the new song is just to entertain highlife music lovers, especially couples.

He also revealed plans to make a series of donations to the needy in society as part of his social responsibility.

According to KK Fosu, he has a lot in store for highlife fans this year as he prepares packs of songs with some top musical artistes to entertain fans.

He has several hit singles to his credit, and one thing that makes him stand out is his music background which is deeply rooted in live stage performances.

He is known for hit songs such ‘Suudwe’, ‘Anadwo Yede’, ‘6’oclock’, ‘Akonoba, ‘Toffee’, among others.

KK Fosu has graced the music scene for more than two decades and is considered one of the finest singers to emerge from Ghana.