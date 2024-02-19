Police Chase NDC Organiser

In recent developments, the Manhyia South Constituency Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region, Mustapha Alhassan has been labeled a fugitive by the Ghana Police Service.

Reports from various media sources suggest that the politician is now on the run, evading law enforcement following serious allegations.

The Ashanti Region Police Command has officially Mustapha Alhasan wanted due to alarming accusations of threatening political violence.

This has sparked a state of urgency within the law enforcement agencies, prompting a search for the suspect.

Alhaji Mustapha Alhasan was said to have been captured in a video angrily daring the New Patriotic Party to rig the elections, threatening to engage the NPP in a battle even if it comes to killing each other to defend the victory of his party’s flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama.

Per information gathered by the media, the leadership of the National Democratic Congress in the Ashanti Region has responded to the call of the crime officer of the Central Command insisting leadership will present Alhaji Mustapha Alhasan on Tuesday .

The accused will not give details insisting the party has barred him from speaking to the media but claimed that he was provoked by an NPP supporter who contended the NPP will not be ‘fools’ to hand over power to an NDC administration.

“This guy I hear is from Asenso Boakye’s camp. He is a teacher. He provoked me by saying ‘if President J.A. Kufuor was a fool to have handed over power to the NDC; President Akufo– Addo will not be a fool to hand over power to John Mahama’,” he recounted.

Alhaji Mustapha Alhasan stated that he was unaware he was being captured on video at the time he was engaging in a banter with the supposed NPP man.

According to him, the video was edited to only display his side of the banter while every other provocation of his opposite man was craftily cropped out to hang him.

Now sober NDC organizer in a shaking voice said that he respected the rights of the police to invite him and was ready to avail himself of any processes under the leadership of the National Democratic Congress.

As the situation unfolds, the public is urged to provide any relevant information that could aid in locating the fugitive individual.

The Ghana Police Service is working tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of the community in light of these serious events.

By Vincent Kubi