NPP Reshuffles Leadership Of Majority Caucus In Parliament

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be making another major changes to the leadership of the Majority Caucus in Parliament as part of preparations for the upcoming elections in December.

According to sources, Effutu MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, will replace Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as the Majority Leader.

In addition to these changes, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the current Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, will be promoted to the position of Deputy Majority Leader. This will result in the advancement of Habib Iddrisu, the current First Deputy Whip, to the role of Majority Chief Whip.

Furthermore, Asokwa MP, Patricia Appiagyei, is expected to assume the position of First Deputy Whip, filling the vacancy left by Lydia Seyram Alhassan, who has been nominated as Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation. Sources also suggest that Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, MP for Sefwi-Akontombra, is likely to become the Second Deputy Whip.

The Suame MP, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who doubles as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs sources indicate that he may chair the NPP’s 2024 Manifesto Committee.

These adjustments made within the Majority Caucus leadership will be formalized in a meeting of the NPP’s National Council on Monday.

This comes after President Akuffo-Addo’s Ministerial Reshuffle on Valentine’s Day last week.

With the December elections approaching, these changes in leadership are aimed at ensuring a strong and cohesive majority in Parliament for the NPP.

