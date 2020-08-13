NPP Inaugurates Manifesto, Parliamentary Candidates Verification Committee

NPP Inaugurates Manifesto, Parliamentary Candidates Verification Committees

The NPP, on Thursday, August 13, 2020, inaugurated a 9-member planning committee for the launch of the party’s 2020 manifesto which will be held in Cape Coast on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

The Committee being chaired by a former Information Minister, Oboshie Sai Coffie has Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful; NPP National Organiser, Sammi Awuku; Director of Operations at the Presidency,Lord Commey; Evron Hughes of the Office of the Vice President; National Treasurer, Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah; Collins Nuamah of NPP Headquarters; Central regional chairman, Robert Kutin Jnr; National Women’s Organiser, Kate Gyamfua and a deputy CEO of MASLOC, Abibata Shanni Mahama.

PCs Verification Committee

The party also inaugurated what it calls, the Parliamentary Candidates (PCs) Verification Committee, which is mandated to scrutinize and verify all relevant records of the party’s PCs to ensure they meet all the eligibility requirements enshrined in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana before the party goes ahead to file them with the EC as its Candidates.

The Committee is being chaired by Lawyer Frank Davies, NPP Chairman of Constitutional Committee.

Other members of the Parliamentary Candidates Verification Committee are Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah; Managing Director of Ghana Water Company and former Northern regional Secretary of NPP, Dr. Clifford Braimah, Member of the Council of State, Francis Albert Nyonyo, a deputy Director of NSS, Gifty Oware-Aboagye, and former Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Commissioner General, Kofi Nti.

The Secretary to the Committee is Evans Nimako, Director of Elections, who shall be assisted by Iddi Muhayu-Deen, Press Aide to the General Secretary.

The two Committees were inaugurated by the NPP General Secretary, John Boadu, at the party head office on Thursday. While congratulating them on their successful nomination, he charged the members of the Committees to discharge their responsibility with diligence and meticulousness in order to vindicate the confidence reposed in them by the party leadership.

On their part, the chairpersons of the Committees, who spoke on behalf of their members, thanked the party leadership for the opportunity to serve on the respective Committees and promised to work assiduously in furtherance of the party’s interest at all material times.