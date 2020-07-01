NPP Man Campaigns For Registration Exercise

Kwadwo Tweneboah Bonsu

A LEADING member of the Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Youth Wing, Kwadwo Tweneboah Bonsu, has said he has started a personal campaign towards a successful voters’ registration exercise.

He said he was using his personal resources, logistics and time to make sure that majority of eligible voters get their names onto the register in the nationwide exercise which started yesterday.

Speaking in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, he said every eligible voter must register in order to be able to exercise his or her franchise during the December 7 polls.

Tweneboah Bonsu stated that it is the civic right of every sound-minded Ghanaian that has attained 18 years to vote during the presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to him, the registration is the only thing that guarantees a citizen the right to vote in all public elections in the country, and this is the reason he has decided to carry out campaigns for the registration.

In this regard, he passionately appealed to Ghanaians, who have attained the voting age of 18 years and of sound mind, to patronize the registration exercise.

Tweneboah Bonsu believes that only after registration that an individual can partake in the upcoming elections and make a choice.

He predicted that the NPP would retain power on December 7 to continue the good works initiated by the government.

He said the Akufo-Addo administration had created jobs, strengthened the economy, embarked on infrastructural projects and, therefore, deserved a second term.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi