NPP NEC, NC Meet Over Napo As Bawumia Running Mate Today

The National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council (NC) of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will this afternoon meet at the Alisa Hotel in Accra to deliberate on the Manhyia South Member of Parliament, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempreh as the Running Mate to the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for the upcoming December 7 general elections.

This follows the nomination of the Energy Minister, Dr Opoku Prempeh popular called Napo by the flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. The NEC will engage with the flagbearer Dr. Bawumia in a crunch meeting to explain to them his choice Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, as his Running mate before the National Council members will give a final approval to the nominee if they are satisfied.

This move is a constitutional requirement of the party, where after the meeting the Running Mate’s name will be announced by the Party’s General Secretary to the media.

As outlined in Article 12(b) of the NPP Constitution, the Presidential Candidate, in consultation with the National Council, nominates the Vice Presidential Candidate. This nomination must be a known and active party member of at least five years standing, aligning with Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s extensive history within the party.

Acknowledging that various names were speculated as potential running mates, Dr. Opoku Prempeh emerged as a leading contender due to his distinguished service record and widespread support within the party ranks.

With the impending competition between Vice President Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama looming over the December elections, the selection of Dr. Opoku Prempeh underscores the strategic positioning of the NPP as they aim for a third consecutive victory.

The Presidential Candidate of NPP, Dr. Bawumia has so far held a crucial meeting with his boss, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor, the Majority Caucus of Parliament, and the National Executives of the NPP among others to discuss his choice of Dr Prempeh as his running mate.

The nomination of the Manyhia South MP has elicited mixed reactions both within and outside the NPP, some members have praised the decision, while others have expressed misgivings.

After today’s event, the ruling NPP will outdoor Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate alongside Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) 2024 Presidential candidate to flag off the 2024 election campaign in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, possibly by next week.

The move is to showcase the official introduction of Napo, to the electorate in the party’s World Bank.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s tenure as an Education Minister received accolades, being recognized as the best-performing minister in 2019.

His successful leadership in educational policy reforms and initiatives for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) have left a lasting impact on Ghana’s education landscape.

While his tenure in the Energy Ministry faced challenges, including power sector difficulties and economic impacts, his expertise and contributions are expected to complement Vice President Bawumia’s candidacy effectively.

Born in Kumasi, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has garnered a wealth of experience and accolades throughout his career, including receiving the Harvard Ministerial Medal of Achievement in 2020 for his efforts in strengthening public education in Ghana.

The unveiling of Dr. Opoku Prempeh sets the stage for a dynamic electoral race, pitting him against the opposition’s Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang. Both renowned for their educational backgrounds and achievements, they will offer voters a contrast in visions for the country’s future.

