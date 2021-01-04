NPP ‘Picks’ Oquaye Again As Speaker

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is said to have once again settled on Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, to be the Speaker of the 8th Parliament.

DGN Online gathered that the decision was taken today, January 4, 2021, by the National Council of the NPP.

The decision was taken after a meeting held at Alisa Hotel.

Aside Prof. Oquaye, the NPP is said to have settled on Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu as Majority Leader; Alexander Afenyo Markin, as Deputy Majority Leader;

Chief Whip, Frank Annor-Dompreh; Deputy Chief Whip; Lydia S. Alhassan, and Deputy Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu.

The 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic is expected to be ushered in on January 6, 2021.

By Melvin Tarlue