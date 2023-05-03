NPP Requires Decisive Leadership- Kwabena Agyapong Tells Parliamentary Caucus

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong took his campaign trail to Ghana’s parliament house on Tuesday, May 3, 2023 and had a townhall meeting with the NPP parliamentary caucus.

In an address, he re-echoed his vision for the creation of a NEW DAWN on Ghana’s political landscape.

According to the former General Secretary of the party, the NPP needs a new era of thinking, new dimension and new direction.

He added that the NPP requires a decisive flagbearer to rejuvenate party base and recreate the necessary enthusiasm for the grassroots to deliver the elusive third consecutive victory in 2024.

Ing Agyepong continued that he has the right experience, skill-set and character to lead the party if given the mandate by the delegates.

KAA as he is affectionately called, reiterated the need to impose order and discipline, compliance of regulations, Quality Control and Quality Assurance in all facets of public financial transactions when he met the MPs.

In an answer to a question, Ing Agyepong affirmed his intentions to drastically reduce waste in the public sector by running a lean, effective and efficient administration primed to deliver on its mandate.

He told the MPs that he will work closely with Parliament to introduce a cap of 9 on the Supreme Court as well as reiterating his call for the removal of the compulsory retirement age of 70 for the SC.

He was confident that the NPP can retain power if the upcoming internal elections are conducted in a spirit of fairness and equity devoid of manipulation, coercion, favouritism and utmost respect for the party’s Code of Conduct.

He called on the Parliamentary group and the newly elected national executives to observe same.

In attendance were the majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu; 1st Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Wusu; Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh; Lydia Alhassan, Deputy Majority Chief Whip and several cabinet ministers.

