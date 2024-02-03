NPP Sets Reconciliation Committees

Nii Ayikoi Otoo

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the setting up of reconciliation committees in the 16 regions across the country to foster unity among party members.

Over the past two years, the NPP has organised a number of party activities, including presidential and parliamentary primaries, as well as polling station, constituency, regional and national executive elections.

In a statement issued on January 1, 2024, the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, stated that the NPP’s leadership, in consultation with the respective Regional Executive Committees, established the regional reconciliation committees.

He explained that the committees were tasked to promote party unity and reconciliation in each constituency in their respective regions.

“The committees are further tasked with resolving any issues that have emanated from all party activities or events, including but not limited to polling station elections, constituency elections, regional elections, national elections, presidential elections, and parliamentary elections,” the statement said.

The party noted that members were pleased to appoint distinguished individuals as members of their respective regional reconciliation committees.

“We continue to register our gratitude to these esteemed individuals for their willingness to serve in this capacity and contribute to the unity and cohesion of our party,” the statement pointed out.

In the Western Region, the reconciliation committee will be chaired by Nana Abusuakpanyili Numuah Kwaw, while the Bono Region’s committee will be chaired by Prince Yeboah Marfo.

According to the party, the Northern Regional Reconciliation Committee is chaired by Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, whereas the Upper West Regional Reconciliation Committee will be chaired by Alhaji Abdul Rahman Aziz.

For the Central Region, the committee will be chaired by Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, while Edward Boateng will chair the Ashanti Region’s committee.

The Savannah Regional Reconciliation Committee will be chaired by Ing. Dr. Clifford A. Braimah, and Kwame Ampofo Twumasi will chair the Bono East Region’s committee.

The Eastern Region’s committee is chaired by Nyarko Adu and the North East Region’s committee will be chaired by Dan Kolbilla, whilst Nana Gyemfi will chair the Oti Region.

For Greater Accra, Nii Ayikoi Otoo will be the chairman, and George Yaw Boakye will chair Ahafo Region’s committee.

By Ernest Kofi Adu