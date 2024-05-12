KODA’s Funeral Slated For July 5

The final farewell for the late Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, fondly known as KODA, has been scheduled for Friday, July 5, at the KICC church located off the Spintex Road in Accra.

The announcement was made by the family during his one week observation service held on May 10 in Takoradi.

KODA, a renowned gospel singer and producer, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2024, leaving the Ghanaian entertainment industry in shock.

Known for his soul-stirring vocals and memorable compositions, including hits like “Nsempii,” “Nkwa Abodoo,” “Yapai,” and “Adorso,” KODA’s music has left an enduring mark on the Ghanaian music scene.

His songs resonated deeply with listeners, instilling hope, trust, and faith in the Christian community.

As preparations for his final rites are underway, KODA’s legacy as a talented musician and inspirational figure lives on, continuing to touch the hearts of many across the country.