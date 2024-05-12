Bawumia Grabs Ghana’s Branded Steering Wheel For 2024 Election

The Artisans at the Techiman Magazine, located in the Bono East Region, have presented a crafted steer adorned with campaign flyers promoting the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s bid for the 2024 elections.

The move was to express their support for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential bid, when the NPP Presidential Candidate, stormed the artisan’s workshops during a campaign tour in the region over the weekend.

In a surprise event to convey their intentions directly to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, the artisans demonstrated their endorsement through a symbolic gesture with the steering wheel indicating that they will hand over the affairs of the country to the NPP candidate.

The leader of the artisans during the presentation said “For us the magazine workers, we have manufactured a steer for the incoming president. We are giving him the steer because in 2025 he will be holding the steer to drive the nation into the promised land”.

He expresses his admiration for the government’s transformative initiatives, particularly the Free Senior High School (SHS) intervention.

Emphasizing his resolve to support the NPP flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 elections, he echoed the sentiments of his colleagues.

The NPP Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia held the steer aloft while blowing horns to signify his commitment to the cause as other supporters cheered him on.

Dr Bawumia was visibly moved by the gesture of support and the endorsement of his candidacy and accepted the steer.

The 2024 Presidential Candidate for the ruling party, when declared his intention to contest the Presidential slot is captured in a viral video asking to be handed the steer of Ghana, which is currently in the hands of his boss President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

By asking for the steer, Bawumia wants to become president after 2024 and by so doing elevate himself from the status of “mate” i.e. assistant to driver Akufo-Addo, his current role.

-BY Daniel Bampoe