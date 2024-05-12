Holy Spirit Descends On A Trader For Seeing Bawumia

In a dramatic mood, a trader created a scene when she spotted the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and was given a handshake.

The trader, who was in excited mood dramatically became possessed as if the “Holy Spirit” had descended on her and was receiving deliverance after she was hugged by the Vice President during his campaign tour visit to the Sunyani Market over the weekend.

The joyful mood of the woman took the intervention of the Vice President’s security details to get her to stand on her feet when she was so much happier and laughing uncontrollably while shaking to the extent of falling.

The Vice President also is the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, last month commenced his campaign tour starting from the Eastern Region dubbed: BOLD SOLUTIONS” to sell his messages to the electorate ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Over the weekend, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia stormed the Bono enclave to engage the Clergy, traders, students and the Ghanaian business community to explain to them, why he wanted to be the President of Ghana.

Speaking at a series of engagements with the traders and artisans, Dr Bawumia stressed his commitment to implementing the tax reforms, stating “I know your plight and I am very committed to implementing the tax reforms I have proposed to help traders and the larger business community”.

According to him, “There is no need for any confusion over payment of taxes. It should be simple, transparent and very competitive for businesses. This is why I am proposing a new tax system with a flat tax rate and tax amnesty for businesses and individuals so that we all start afresh”.

Dr. Bawumia also reiterated his commitment to cancelling the E-Levy as well as pegging Ghana’s import duties with that of Togo to ensure parity.

He noted this will avoid goods being offloaded at Togo ports and smuggled into Ghana due to lower import duties in Togo.

The 2024 NPP flagbearer appealed for support from the traders to become Ghana’s next President and have the opportunity to implement his progressive policies.

“Somebody has been President before and we all saw what he did. I have never been President before and as Vice President or the driver’s mate, I have contributed so much to the development of our country as I have mentioned them to you. So if you make me President, I will work even harder and implement all these policies I have shared with you to boost your businesses and move our country forward.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe